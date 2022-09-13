Newsom Ramps Up Authoritarianism Amid California Power Failure | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton destroy the Democrat disaster that is Gavin Newsom's climate authoritarianism. The California governor mandates you have your air conditioning set to 78 degrees during a record heat wave, but what are the odds he's follow his own policy? Zero!
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