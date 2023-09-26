MD Glenn Dormer - Dr Astrid Stuckelberger - Transhumanism -Brain Machine Interface

@00:00:00 Pre-talk

@00:12:29 Introduction

@00:13:45 Astrid & Fritjof

@00:31:32 The monkey Pager playing Pong through NeuraLink

@00:34:32 Astrid & Fritjof

@00:46:04 Glenn about possibilities with NeuraLink

@00:48:23 Astrid about bionic eyes, exoskeletons, robot dogs, experimental research, complexity of decision-making, human emotion and our influence on AI and robots.

@00:54:40 Fritjof about the engineering perspective on Brain-Machine-Interface.

@00:56:57 Comments about interruption and Microsoft Edge and DARPA.

@00:57:42 Astrid about quantum dots, mitochondria, bio electricity, quantum physics and the attempt to kill Ana Maria Mihalcea.

@01:02:48 Astrid about graphene oxide in the body, the Zombie pandemic announced by the CDC, mind control, smart city, the importance of developing a strong mind, the robot Sophia, the frequency of love.

@01:08:58 Astrid about the limit of Brain-Machine-Interface and the small steps up to cyborg.

@01:10:58 Military, political and social perspective. The final result of the jab.

@01:12:58 Isaac Asimov's laws for robots, and possibility of politicians already being zombies and the importance of the brain and food.

@01:14:30 Fritjof About the mafia do not care about ethics or moral, but power.

@01:15:45 Astrid about the two paths of humanity

@01:16:48 Fritjof asks about the possibility of taking over the brain with a Brain-Maching-Interface. A robot in a human chassis.

@01:20:05 Astrid about the military perspective.

@01:22:05 Astrid about the danger and possibility of making zombies, and Sweden's involvement.

@01:23:30 Astrid compares creating zombies with hypnotism.

@01:24:45 Astrid has a theory that transgender thoughts could be induced with such technology in the military.

@01:26:00 Glenn about a third strand of DNA in the Fucking Ham palace.

@01:27:50 Astrid about GMO, cloning and hybrids.

@01:29:12 Martin about inducing emotions, read and write to the brain and question about self-assembly vs. salt crystals.

@01:31:15 Astrid answer. Love vs. fear. Mentions Swedish movie "Real Humans" about cold humanoids and genome research by Göring in Karolinska Institute and Iceland

@01:35:50 Gene editing

@01:39:43 About scientific method and attitude.

@01:40:50 Virus, Koch's postulate, radiation, HIV, Covid-19, graphene oxide, psyop.

@01:48:25 Vitamin D, Ivermectin, black cumin oil, Dr Carrie Madej, MK Ultra.

@01:51:00 MAC address test and different hypothesis.

@01:58:04 Digital pills, food, fluids, aerosol, Epsom salt & the sea.

@02:00:30 Helicopter story.

@02:03:00 EMF, Faraday cage.

@02:06:16 Human centered approach and the memory of Dr Mengele.

@02:11:35 Sabotage of our show

@02:15:00 Thanks and warning of 4/9

@02:16:57 Promo for Astrid 29/9

@02:21:24 Some chill base music.

