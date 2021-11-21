Europe Rises in Massive Demonstrations Against Vax Passport TOP World News 11/21/2021

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Massive demonstrations erupted across Europe on Saturday, with protests being staged in Vienna, Rome, and the Netherlands- as governments across the continent reimpose lockdown restrictions and introduce draconian vaccine measures amid rising cases of the Chinese coronavirus. Then, GB News' Neil Oliver weighs in with another beautiful and poignant message. "Will we remain silent while such a dark tide slides ever closer to our own shores, one country at a time?". Neil discusses Austria's decision to go into another lockdown. And, Poland releases a video showing the strength of their military and police as tensions on the border with Belarus still simmer. All of that and MUCH MORE: coming up! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/europe-rises-in-massive-demonstrations-against-vax-passport/
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