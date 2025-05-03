BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Archery Essential Gear
NNBLBlog
Premieres 05/09/25, 11:00 AM

New to archery? Start with these essentials for compound and recurve bows! Don’t overcomplicate your start in archery—begin with the basics to master your form. Accessories can enhance your shots, but only add them once your skills are consistent. My advice? Pick your style, set a budget, learn the fundamentals, then ask experienced archers for gear tips. This video shows you what essential gear you need to get started.

 

Start simple, focus on form, and you’ll be ready to level up in no time. Curious how archery boosts your brain? Check out my blog: https://nnbl.blog/archery-rewiring-brains-reclaiming-lives/

brain healthadhdaddarcheryrewire your brain
