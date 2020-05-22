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Where is the science behind using a face mask for Covid-19?
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106 views • May 22, 2020
Covid 19 requires moisture to spread to other people. So, the people who need to wear a mask are those who are sick and can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or loud talking. And, people who are ill should be at home under self-quarantining. So, who needs a face mask? Dr. Len and Francesco discuss this and provide sensible guidelines for who needs a face mask to prevent Covid 19 infections. They also go over the reasons why face masks have a negative effect that can worsen Covid 19 infections.
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