Just The News | Rep. Comer: Deposition will be crucial in proving Joe Biden was involved with Hunter’s businesses


Representative James Comer (R-KY) says securing testimony from key associates of the Bidens will be a critical part of establishing President Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter and Jim Biden’s business dealings. “I don’t think any rational American believes that any of this money just mysteriously started popping in bank accounts a few months after Joe Biden left office,” says Rep. Comer.

hunter bidencongressional investigationsubpeonabiden crime family

