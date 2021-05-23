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Civilization Zero - Soul Ascension And The astral plane. part 3
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138 views • May 23, 2021
In this part we explaining the laws of soul growth regarding the Astral and the Mental planes. How the soul could encounter problems and not acquire the upper levels of soul growth. How the soul leaves the body in sleep time and why it is necessary.
Links to find THI and members, Thomas Williams.
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I am sharing, because I support him. But it`s much appreciated if you support me, I`ll do my best to keep sharing the knowledge.
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Links to find THI and members, Thomas Williams.
Truth Honor & Integrity is on the MeWe social media platform: https://mewe.com/join/truth_honor__integrity
Articles & Media website: https://thinkdifferent.thepeoplesclub.org
Notice: This is my channel "Know thy Enemy" not Thomas Williams channel
I am sharing, because I support him. But it`s much appreciated if you support me, I`ll do my best to keep sharing the knowledge.
To keep me going and support me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/KTEchannel
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