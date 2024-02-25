Create New Account
2 Hours From The Vault Feb 24 2024
Liberty Radio TV
Published 17 hours ago

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland.

Track List:

People People(Tragically Hopeful Remix) - DJ High Yona

Resistance - Satsang

The Gates of Hell - Dr. Creep

How's It Gonna End - Tom Waits

Red Mosquito - Pearl Jam

Time Has Come Today - the Chambers Brothers

Television Watching News Believer - Conspiracy Music Guru

Temporis Processum - Phytophiliac

Numb - Our Last Night

Self Love - the Pholosopher

Matrix(ft. Colt Truth) - Loc Saint

Money Power Glory - Lana Del Rey

I'm A Free Man - Joe Murray

Statist - Angry North

Unfreedom Narratives - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela

US Forces - Midnight Oil

Connect the Dots - Vidal & the Shadowy Figures

El Chupa Nibre - Danger DOOM

We Are the Normal - Joe Normal

New York - Le Butcherettes

Shake Your Rump - Beastie Boys

Rebel Vibe - Lukas Lion

Revolution(ft. Ampkilla) - Payday Monsanto

Notes & Stuff:

Is This How Skynet Begins? Bezos, Nvidia Join OpenAI In Funding Humanoid Robotics Firm - ZeroHedge https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/how-skynet-begins-bezos-nvidia-join-openai-funding-humanoid-robotics-firm

Starbucks launched a pork-flavored coffee in China - Business Insider https://www.businessinsider.com/starbucks-pork-flavored-coffee-china-chinese-new-year-luckin-2024-2

US Government Indicts Journalist For Uncovering Unaired Parts Of Tucker Carlson's Interview With Kanye West - the dissenter https://thedissenter.org/us-government-indicts-journalist-for-scouring-internet/

