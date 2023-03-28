Breaking through the life-shortening Adverse Childhood Experiences killshot.

One-in-a-million "high ACEs" man, found. He is mental health counselor verified. We met at an organic diner by serendipity. Am a former Vancouver ACEs public speaker but have no ACEs myself. He will be revealing how he did it and finally became happy -- at subsequent videos. He survived but most high-ACErs do not. Policeman explains the chemistry of lifetime street drug addition. Very sad video of a young woman who got sucked into drugs at age 30 because her family, her MD, her partner and friends knew nothing about Adverse Childhood Experiences and its effects on the brain, her anxiety, depression, her murmuring, and inability to hold on to the happy world. Scientic American article sez a person's life trajectory is predictable with the ACEs test score. I opine that the ACEs Resiliency Questionnaire (several versions abound) is the other half of the Test process. This video is intended for parents, ACEs' victims; partners considering Cluster-B or bipolar partners. High ACEs drives suicide, addictions, a life of unbearable pain. Read the brief text here of Tony Bourdain's partner. This content creator lived with four high ACE'rs but was uninformed until addiction doctors cleared his puzzlement. ACEs theory is not popular with, or unknown to, prescription-writers. This is Part One which opens the hidden cause of a life unhinged.







Quick! Show this to Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain! Oh, wait. (A happy-as-a-kid conqueror of the Adverse Childhood Experiences' 60 years' Best-Before expiry date has been found.) Suicide-prevention.



