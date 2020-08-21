60 years of Donald Trump PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING Compilation.

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Events which would otherwise be seen as bizarre or a conspiracy are embedded into movies. When you watch these films, the viewer's mind is left open to suggestion. The conditioning and the pre-programming process begins.
These same films which are designed to condition you, can give the discerning viewer a better understanding of the workings and the plan of the new world order's agenda.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJ_fUSA9lUo
LXXXVIII finis temporis