Chris Langan - The Great Replacement | Keith Woods

Christopher Langan has an estimated IQ of 195-210, making him one of the most intelligent people to ever live. Here he discusses the consequences of mass immigration to European nations.
Release Date: 2022
...............
🔗 All Credit To Keith Woods: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7TZ48NmR9P0u/
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.subscribestar.com/keith-woods
...............
🎧 Listen To The Full Interview ► HERE: https://keithwoodspub.substack.com/p/chris-langan-interview
...............
Mirrored -
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.