Welcome To Martha's Vineyard

Dems Must Live With The Policies They Created
* Diversity (strength) — finally a reason to celebrate on MV.
* Imagine the jubilation.
* Where are the weeping crowds? It turns out no one wanted to celebrate.
* Migration: different location, different reaction.
* Compare and contrast MV to border towns.
* Equity means illegals must occupy Obama’s compound; townships must be constructed for migrants.
* No human should be illegal in MV.
* Libs can now experience Hispanic Heritage month.
* Great news: MV is finally diverse!
* Left angry at illegals near their vacation homes.
* We would hate to see MV destroyed.
* No sane country allows mass migration like this.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-no-one-marthas-vineyard-obamas-celebrated-migrants
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 September 2022
