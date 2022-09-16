Welcome To Martha's Vineyard

Dems Must Live With The Policies They Created

* Diversity (strength) — finally a reason to celebrate on MV.

* Imagine the jubilation.

* Where are the weeping crowds? It turns out no one wanted to celebrate.

* Migration: different location, different reaction.

* Compare and contrast MV to border towns.

* Equity means illegals must occupy Obama’s compound; townships must be constructed for migrants.

* No human should be illegal in MV.

* Libs can now experience Hispanic Heritage month.

* Great news: MV is finally diverse!

* Left angry at illegals near their vacation homes.

* We would hate to see MV destroyed.

* No sane country allows mass migration like this.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-why-no-one-marthas-vineyard-obamas-celebrated-migrants





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312391225112

