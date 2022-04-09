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"We Didn't Understand who the Ukrainian Tanks were Shooting At, the Russians Weren't even in the city then" - 040922
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390 views • April 09, 2022
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"We didn't understand who the Ukrainian tanks were shooting at, the Russians weren't even in the city then"
A wounded resident of Mariupol told how Ukrainian troops fired on residential areas from tanks and mortars.
"We didn't understand who the Ukrainian tanks were shooting at, the Russians weren't even in the city then"
A wounded resident of Mariupol told how Ukrainian troops fired on residential areas from tanks and mortars.
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