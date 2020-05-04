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They Already Have A Patented Vaccine for Covid-19
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54 views • May 04, 2020
Weeks before many people had even heard of the novel coronavirus, Roland Zahn, Ph.D., was already studying the disease—specifically, how it could be stopped.
On March 30, Johnson & Johnson announced it had identified a lead vaccine candidate for Covid-19, so we sat down with Dr. Zahn to hear more about his role leading up to this milestone in the vaccine discovery process—and how his past experiences researching viruses like HIV and Ebola have helped pave the way for the potentially lifesaving work he is doing now.
https://www.jnj.com/innovation/scientist-researching-potential-covid-19-vaccine
On March 30, Johnson & Johnson announced it had identified a lead vaccine candidate for Covid-19, so we sat down with Dr. Zahn to hear more about his role leading up to this milestone in the vaccine discovery process—and how his past experiences researching viruses like HIV and Ebola have helped pave the way for the potentially lifesaving work he is doing now.
https://www.jnj.com/innovation/scientist-researching-potential-covid-19-vaccine
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