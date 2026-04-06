4/6/26 TRUMP/IRAN: "I HAVE THE BEST PLAN!" DIVERSION: 82nd Airborne, NATO, GREENLAND, BILDERBERG: Step By Step! 2nd Am Rev 250!

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4/6/26 President Trump rules over the Information war and the City of London's opposition to his removal of Iran as their operational base to limit & historically hobble America's ability to achieve Energy Dominance & therefore, freedom from Cartel Babylon's enslavement of America since the creation of the Globalist Federal Reserve system! Pray and use your critical thinking, America! The war to save America & resuscitate our economy was never going to be a cake walk! Keep calm and Fight Locally! WE ARE FREE!





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