Iran's Revenge Begins: 100 Drones Head To Israel
Published Yesterday

In the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, reports indicate that Iran has launched a significant drone attack against Israel, with nearly 50 to 100 drones deployed. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirm the drone launch and state they are monitoring the incoming attack.

