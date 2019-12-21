ELICIT TALK CINDY SHEEHAN WITH ELISSA HAWKE

Cindy Sheehan political activist, author, humanitarian and empire breaker, shares her experience of awakening abruptly after losing her treasured son Casey in the occupation of Iraq, awakening to the agenda of the empire, critical thinking, health and emotional health, love, loss and thriving, running for governor of California, materialism, lies of governments, JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King, Henry David Thoreau, living in a conservative community, being a tax protester, 9/11 official story didn't "add up", staying in your PJ's all day devouring information, building connections with others deeply suffering, and protesting the war, how Cindy has inspired others to stand up and enact change, the brainwashed and stupefied public, the Obama death deception, people waking up around us, sovereignty, choosing your battles, not paying taxes, refusing to buy health insurance, dealing with the state thugs, jaywalking, people who change the world, Cindy Sheehan, the "Rosa Parks" of the anti-war movement, transformation of suffering into courage, life after death, how living with no fear really scares the empire, thriving living your truth, cutting your chains with the establishment, leaving the chains of 'the life of quiet desperation', the only things that matter are human ties and love, no one can take these things from us, to admire the freedom to love, to laugh, to dance, Eve Ensler's "Insecure at Last", the freedom of nothing to lose, mortgage = death pledge, the people are scared shitless, we are all going to be screwed over unless we ALL stand up, post apocalyptic zombies and an addiction to "The Walking Dead"



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