2024-8-11 I don't follow paul and peter, or even christ; I follow Yahuah







~The Father is the only One we are supposed to worship, follow, like, and subscribe to!

This does not dishonor christ Yahusha His first begotten son. He is our king and high priest unto Yahuah. But even christ told us (matthew 19:17...there is only One who is good, worship Him! and if you will enter into life! then remember, His commandments are not old! but walk ye therein and find life! they are life to them who find them! and health to all our flesh! (read pslam 19)





God is not a church, not a building, not a denomination, not an orthodox this or that, God is not a christian, God is not a jew...

HE is a spirit, thee Spirit! thee only One who is holy! and christ is our ransom to bring us back to the Father! that's it! so let us come out from amongst them and be it! for in the wilderness is where the Father writes His covenant into our heart, where we learn all things that we need to learn, overcome, be unleavened, be releavened into His covenant...God works out the issues in our spirit in that "wilderness" with Him once we have the faith to really come out to Him!





God has purposed this all along, and that is what the words of Yeremiah have prophesied about..."what seest thou?"............"a rod of an almond tree!"............"I will hasten to perform it!" sayeth Yahuah! Do you understand? The hearts of the children returning to the Father! It has always been about us becoming this way in our spirit! adam redeemed again! allowed entrance back in! back into the garden! walking and talking and praising the Lord; HE is our everything! we are married! in spirit! one!

And we were married in the wilderness! on the day we were complete! not a day late, not a day too soon! but when 7 sets of sabbaths passed over us! the very day thereafter! we came forth as the offering accepted! praise Yahuah! just like His statutes teach us! if we actually do them!

I don't follow man, I don't follow religion, I do not worship a sun-christ, I do not keep holiday, I do not keep a day to myself - a birth day, I do not, do not, do not do the ways of this people! I am not them! I am not team humanity!

I am who HE says I am, in Him, period. I follow and worship Him. I keep His commandments, and statutes, and judgments, and I obey His voice in all the strange and hard and scary and lonely paths and ways that HE tells me to, even to my own hurt! even to my loss of the lawful things of this world! it doesn't matter! and I am thankful! always! even when I don't want to be...be! possess your spirit! believe! believe Him!

I am not a christian, not a jew, not a "new age spiritual person", not anything they have a label for. I am a stranger and an pilgrim here, and my home and all that I am, believe, it is summed up it Him! I am crucified in christ, it is not I who live, but christ who lives in me! live it, be it! the Father is bringing us, one or two of family to Himself! to mt tzion! our heavenly Yerasha-shalom! to our inheritance! to our rest! to our peace! Don't despise it like like the rest! like esau! but trade everything instead to obtain it! praise Yahuah! and HE give you understanding to these words!











