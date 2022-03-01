Miles Guo: Although it is a war between Russia and Ukraine, the Chinese people have become the target of hatred due to the fact that the CCP has been spreading malice all over the world

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3/1/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Although it is a war between Russia and Ukraine, the Chinese people have become the target of hatred due to the fact that the CCP has been spreading malice all over the world; It is so pathetic that the Chinese people still believe the CCP, who always care about themselves rather than ordinary people