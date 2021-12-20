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The Bride vs The Protitute
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40 views • December 20, 2021
We as Christians are supposed to represent the Bride who is loyal to Jesus Christ. Our corporate husband! However, this spotless, faithful Bride has turned into a WHORE! How did this happen? What can we do to repent, and become the faithful body of Christ that we were meant to be?
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