Why Desalination Plants Are Critical Targets, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Water may become one of the world's most valuable strategic resources. This discussion explores why desalination plants are viewed as critical infrastructure and how attacks on essential utilities could create humanitarian and geopolitical consequences.
#WaterSecurity #CriticalInfrastructure #Geopolitics #Preparedness #GlobalCrisis #WorldEvents
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