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Millennial Mastermind Ep.1 - Andrew
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11 views • November 22, 2020
This is the debut episode of Millennial Mastermind with Andrew. In this episode we discuss topics such as the Great Reset, COVID-19, the Presidential selections and more.
If you are between the ages of 22 and 40 and would like to be a guest on Millennial Mastermind, send an e-mail to [email protected] or go to millennialmikey.net and leave a message in the chat at the bottom of the page with your first name, age, location and a brief paragraph on your ideology and how you see the world.
MillennialMikey's Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
If you are between the ages of 22 and 40 and would like to be a guest on Millennial Mastermind, send an e-mail to [email protected] or go to millennialmikey.net and leave a message in the chat at the bottom of the page with your first name, age, location and a brief paragraph on your ideology and how you see the world.
MillennialMikey's Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
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