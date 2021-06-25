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Epic school board beatdown from a true Patriot.
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70 views • June 25, 2021
Found this from the Sullivan vs NYT Supreme Court case, excellent. “ In his concurring opinion, Justice Hugo Black wrote, “I doubt that a country can live in freedom where its people can be made to suffer physically or financially for criticizing their government, its actions, or its officials…An unconditional right to say what one pleases about public affairs is what I consider to be the minimum guarantee of the First Amendment.” Source: https://billofrightsinstitute.org/e-lessons/new-york-times-v-sullivan-1964
h/t ncrenegade.com
h/t ncrenegade.com
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