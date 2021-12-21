Rik Mayall's final film [One by One] got him KILLED before the masses could see it

⁣Rik Mayall's final film Drama or public warning film got him KILLED before the masses could see itONE by ONE with RIK MAYALL FULL FILM On New World Order the People.One by One is a film starring the late great Dr Rik Mayall. It was released in 2014.Essentially the film is about a future big brother police state and a devious plan to sterilise humanity.The film explores how a US controlled military might be used to kill off the world’s population using bombs, bullets and vaccines.One by One tells the story about a group of young people who ‘wake each other up‘ through promoting critical thinking and conducting their own research.Rik Mayall made this film in 2014 a very good story as to those who are aware of the New One World Order playing out day by day, it contains some clever tips on waking the sleeping masses as well as divulging what is in 2020 exactly what is happening. Both a good film but with some great insights to the so called Conspiracy Truthers.Rik Mayall had a sudden heart attack in 2015 and known for his being very aware of the world plan and what was going on whilst the people slept. So was the heart attack a fluke or induced yet again?Topics discussed by the group include the NWO, 9/11 being a false flag operation, Zionism, Martial Law, and the many methods of depopulation including vaccines.In the film the group even suggest that Britain’s largest ever terror attack (7/7) might have been a Mossad/MI-5 controlled operation.Given the current state of the world one is left with a number of questions.Questions: Hidden in Plain Sight?Q1: Given this film was made in 2014, did Dr Rik Mayall know more about what was coming than he ever let on – in public at least.Q2: If the answer to Q1 is yes, then is it possible that Dr Rik Mayall knew that One to One was more of a prophesy than it was a fictional story about a group of youngsters based in sunny Brighton?Q3: What was Dr Rik Mayall trying to tell us when he told people to stop watching television (see below) just before he died.Q4: Why has One by One been ‘ghost-banned’ by so many big tech platforms.