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The EU COVID Vaccine Passport Has Been Officially Launched. Ursla Von Der Leyen
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20 views • June 18, 2021
Well folks, title tells it all. COVID Passport's has been officially launched, and it will come to our place as well. Won't be able to buy in stores unless we have the . . . won't be able to fly unless we have the . . . won't be able to visit loved ones in hospitals, rest homes etc, unless we have the . . .
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