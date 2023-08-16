⚠️ DEVELOPING! Due to fire activity on the Head Fire, California, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of our fire partners, is issuing an upgrade to EVACUATION ORDER for the following zone(s):

- 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1236 (south of Hamburg)

- 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)

- 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1117 (South of California Highway-96)

- 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1007 (North of California Highway-96)



PLEASE BE CONSIDERATE OF ROAD CLOSURES.



- Residents under evacuation orders need to evacuate IMMEDIATELY.

- Surrounding areas should be ready to evacuate if needed.

- See ZoneHaven Map for more information: community.zonehaven.com

- Resources are continuing to arrive at the incident.



- SHELTERS -

If you are in need of shelter, the Kahtishraam Wellness Center (1403 Kahtrishraam, Yreka, CA 96097) is open to those affected.

If you have questions about the shelter, please call 530-340-3539.





This Video

https://rumble.com/v3819zx-california-wildfires-cause-evacuation-orders-for-northern-california.html





