CANCER CAUSING TOXINS FOUND IN THE AIR AS RECORD "WILDFIRES" GLOBAL AIR QUALITY PLUMMETS*REVOLUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1674492586122199040
https://watchers.news/2023/06/30/destructive-derecho-sweeps-across-midwest-leaving-widespread-damage-and-over-1-2-million-people-without-power/
https://www.foxweather.com/extreme-weather/texas-heat-wave-ercot-power-electricity
https://twitter.com/Agent131711/status/1674744616661164032
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/eu-warns-against-potential-unintended-consequences-geoengineering
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-has-fallen-dramatic-footage-shows-social-unrest-spreading-third-night
https://twitter.com/matttttt187/status/1674573118872887298
https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1674543473897230343
https://twitter.com/SpriterTeam/status/1674532744657862656
https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1674538169314967552
https://twitter.com/AmyMek/status/1674666367512084480
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1674595143645577219
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1674765480274403330
https://twitter.com/AlertesInfos/status/1674737097620566020
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-builds-new-military-hospital-preparation-war
https://twitter.com/SpriterTeam/status/1674738413650468867
https://twitter.com/KaplanBen_Fr/status/1674539532799160321
https://twitter.com/NEOintheMCR/status/1674726850424107009
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20130822074033/http://www.defra.gov.uk/environment/climatechange/research/pdf/geo-engineering-0409.pdf
https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1674528898497802241
https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1674524139170791427