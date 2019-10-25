Blowing the Whistle on 9/11 - James Corbett on The Whistleblower Newsroom

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=33585
James joins Kristina Borjesson and Celia Farber of The Whistleblower Newsroom to discuss 9/11 Whistleblowers. Using whistleblowers and a laser beam focus on the forensic evidence, this conversation exposes just how preposterous the official 9/11 narrative really is.