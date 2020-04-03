有安全措施不會被新型 冠狀病毒傳染嗎？



Video in Cantonese made in the US.



Is there safety from coronavirus?

有安全措施不會被新型冠狀病毒傳染嗎？Will you help bring a Divine Intervention to eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?

你會不會幫助帶領神聖干預來消除新型冠狀病毒感染的恐嚇性嗎？0:16We all need to pray if we want Divine Help.

我們所有人都需要祈禱，如果希望有神聖幫助我們。

You can simply say the following, addressing the Almighty in whatever way you'd like:

你可以簡單說出以下內容，你可用任何方式稱呼全能上帝：

"Dear God, Source Creator, each and every day remove or render harmless all dangerous viruses from myself, my loved ones, and then from all infected beings and the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer again and again as needed to keep everyone safe, and restore well-being to the afflicted."

“親愛上帝，源創造者，每一天為我清除病毒或在我身上的所有危險病毒令到它沒有傷害性，為我親愛的人，為所有被感染的生物及整個地球，為確保大家安全，需要應用這個祈禱而重複又重複念著它，令患病者恢復健康。”

If you do it this everyday, your prayers will be added to many others, for greater effectiveness.

如果你每天這樣做，你的祈禱會加上更多其他的祈禱，以提高效果。

The virus is an interloper and has no free-will privileges.1:23 這病毒是侵入者卻沒有任何自由意志特權。

We have been told it is easier for Divine to remove and inactivate the virus, than to heal and protect all the people,

有人告訴我們由神聖來清除與阻止病毒活動，是比治愈及保護所有人類更容易，

because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby, limiting the possibility of Divine Help for themselves.

因為很多人是弱者或非信徒，因此，限制了被神聖幫助他們的可能性。Partnering with Creator is the best way to pray. for all to be saved, you included.

向創造者祈禱與祂結伴是最好方法為所有人被拯救，包括你自己。

Learned more at Get Wisdom.com

前往 Get Wisdom.com 網站以了解更多信息。