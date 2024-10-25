Friday Night Report. October 25 2024. Floods, Fires and Land Grabs .

Project Cirrus and Project Stormfurry





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

Project Cirrus

Goal

Research cloud particles and modifications

Participants

General Electric Corporation, US Army Signal Corps, Office of Naval Research, and US Air Force

First attempt

October 13, 1947, on Hurricane Cape Sable

Result

Hurricane reversed course and made landfall in Savannah, Georgia, causing local destruction

Outcome

Project was canceled, and seeding research was set back for over a decade

The first attempt at seeding a hurricane involved dropping nearly 180 pounds of dry ice into the clouds. The crew reported that the cloud deck was "pronouncedly modified", but it's not known if the seeding was the cause. The hurricane then changed direction and made landfall near Savannah, Georgia. The public blamed the seeding, and lawsuits were threatened. However, the litigation was ended after it was discovered that the storm had already begun to turn when seeding began.

hurricanes .

Project Stormfury was a US government-led research program from 1962 to 1983 that attempted to weaken hurricanes by seeding them with silver iodide





Seeding with silver iodide

Navy pilots would fly into hurricanes and spray silver iodide to turn supercooled water into ice, which would fall out as hail.





Stimulating convection

The goal was to create artificial convection outside the hurricane's eye wall, which would compete with the convection in the eye wall.





Reforming the eye wall

The goal was to reform the eye wall at a larger radius, which would decrease the hurricane's strongest winds.





