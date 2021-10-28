© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Richard Bartlett | First Response Protocol
Follow
0
Share
Report
202 views • October 28, 2021
With growing breakthrough cases and pushes for new mandates, are we on the right path, or could there be a better way forward? Dr. Richard Bartlett is back at the table to share insight and why you need to question what you're being told.
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Anna Kendall, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADOycDO
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Anna Kendall, and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://budesonideworks.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ADOycDO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.