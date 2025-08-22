Exposing the Plandemic Lies & Uncovering Truth with Dr. Lee Merritt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Christopher Key on a truth-seeking mission as he dives deep into the lies of the so-called pandemics—COVID-19,
bird flu, and beyond. With special guest Dr. Lee Merritt, a former Navy orthopedic surgeon, they expose the global
conspiracy of mass eugenics, manipulated narratives, and the truth about chlorine dioxide, nicotine, and turbo-cancers.
Discover why viruses may not be what you think and how you can take charge of your health. Support the show at
Christiskey.life and join the fight for truth! #Plandemic #TruthSeekers #HealthFreedom
https://www.knn.world . https://tejastreats.net , https://tripstocolombia.com , https://
www.getigf1.com , https://globalhealing.com/vaccine-police, https://centropix.us/
christiskey, https://myredlight.com/christiskey, https://aurowellness.com/?ref=
1597, https://keys2life.b3sciences.com, https://www.e3live.com/Christiskey, https:
//foodforest.com/key, https://bit.ly/christiskey.