How I Would Have Voted

Yesterday I released a video confronting the GOP with their unconfessed, and therefore unrepentant, sins against me (I had previously, and on multiple occasions, specified the details and see no need to do so again; they know what they have done to me), stating that whether or not I vote in this election depended on them coming out publicly and confessing those sins, apologizing for them and firing those responsible. The deadline I gave passed yesterday. It passed without response.





#Sin, #Confrontation, #Slander