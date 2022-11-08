Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How I Would Have Voted
32 views
channel image
Martus for Truth
Published 21 days ago |

Yesterday I released a video confronting the GOP with their unconfessed, and therefore unrepentant, sins against me (I had previously, and on multiple occasions, specified the details and see no need to do so again; they know what they have done to me), stating that whether or not I vote in this election depended on them coming out publicly and confessing those sins, apologizing for them and firing those responsible. The deadline I gave passed yesterday. It passed without response.


#Sin, #Confrontation, #Slander

Keywords
sinconfrontationslander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket