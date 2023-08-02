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Christian Student Triumphs in Lawsuit Against Campus Wokeness
The New American
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23 views • August 02, 2023

A former student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has prevailed in a lawsuit she initiated after university officials issued no-contact orders against her over personal social media posts. The posts triggered her woke classmates, with whom leftist professors sided. The settled lawsuit includes a requirement for professors to undergo First Amendment training and a payout of $80,000 for the student.    

In other stories, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is railing against the Biden regime for refusing to provide Secret Service protection. Kennedy, whose father and uncle were assassinated decades ago, says he’s met the criteria for protection, including facing reasonable risk. Also, a U.S. citizen living in Ukraine says the Zelensky regime is trying to imprison him for posting on social media about its corruption; and Sen. Rand Paul has filed a criminal referral to the DOJ against Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Kentucky senator alleges that newly uncovered emails from 2020 show that Fauci lied to Congress in 2021 when he denied that the National Institutes of Health was funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.   

In the second half of the show, we play part of Veronika Kyrylenko’s interview with mRNA technology pioneer Dr. Robert Malone, who claims that the CIA was deeply involved in so-called Dual Use Research of Concern on coronaviruses.   

Related resources:  

Read Three Liberal College Professors to Undergo First Amendment Training https://thenewamerican.com/three-liberal-college-professors-to-undergo-first-amendment-training/ 

Visit https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/ to get a subscription to The New American’s print magazine for accurate news and constitutionally-based analysis. 

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collegelawsuitchristianrand paulbidenkennedyukrainesecret serviceassassinationfaucistudent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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