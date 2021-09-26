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Ten Minutes Work for Tender Traditional Brisket
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82 views • September 26, 2021
There are many great ways to make brisket but they all take long cook time and require a long list of ingredients. When you're busy, the party is tomorrow and you need a show stopper make this traditional style brisket. Done in an hour but tastes like grandma spent days on it. Turn the leftover cooking broth into soup and gravy, freeze the fat trimmings to make beef bologna later. Waste nothing. Brisket shrinks 33%, 5-6 oz. is a dinner portion, @ $5.99 lb that's $3 per plate with free soup & gravy!
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