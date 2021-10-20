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MONOPOLY: Who Owns the World? (Trailer) [20.10.2021]
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41 views • October 20, 2021
The veil is lifted on the sick satanic criminal network that owns and manipulates our world.
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Earth!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS! Thank you!”
Link to watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/985ccb64-c1ed-49bf-ab79-35d7ff975817
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
Sincerely Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark,
Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange
and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
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https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
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https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
and much more...
“This is simply one of the top 5 most important videos ever produced and seen.”
“This is the shot that needs to be heard around the Earth!”
“Should be required viewing by all humans on earth.”
“What a brilliant documentary.”
“This is a brilliant piece of work.”
“THIS! Thank you!”
Link to watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/985ccb64-c1ed-49bf-ab79-35d7ff975817
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol
Sincerely Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark,
Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange
and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
and much more...
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