King James Bible study on every verse with "Heart + Mouth" in it | Sinner's prayer in the Bible
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
THE KING JAMES BIBLE TRANSLATORS... MANDATORY VOCALIZATION CLUB... A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN BECAUSE THAT'S THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN GET TO HEAVEN... IN THE WORDS OF Ignatius. ""Men “believe with the heart, and confess with the mouth,” the one “unto righteousness,” the other “unto salvation." - Ignatius of Antioch, mandatory vocalization club member.


Thank you to my Brother in Christ, Ed Carson for inspiring me on these.... Thank you God for the perfection of the KJB Translators being in the Mandatory Vocalization Club.


https://www.purebiblesearch.com/

salvationking james biblekjv onlyfalse doctrinesinners prayerpeter ruckmanrobert breakerbiblical salvationverbal confessionfaith in the bloodheart and mouthjoseph gonzalezkjb vs greekmandatory vocalization clubromans 10ruckman9romans 10ruckman10the cloud churchrepeat after me documentarymental assentmatthew 12ruckman34matthew 15ruckman18confess with thy mouthdeuteronomy 30ruckman14psalm 19ruckman14
