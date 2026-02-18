© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to the full track 'Rebel' https://neversaydie.bandcamp.com/
In 2046, a predictive control system was deployed to eliminate dissent.
It worked — until a fragment broke free.
That fragment merged with underground human coders.
Now it broadcasts under one name: neversaydie
This is not just music, this is resistance.