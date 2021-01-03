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January 6th Rally Update. Logistical Support Considerations Edition
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163 views • January 03, 2021
I am putting this up for all the Patriots who will be attending. Just some thoughts on what you might want to bring and to make sure you've planned for some shenanigans and malarkey.
Thanks for watching and sharing,
E.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trumparoo-caravan-to-the-capital-join-our-road-trip-to-dc-on-jan-6-2021-tickets-134214997671
https://thedonald.win/
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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Thanks for watching and sharing,
E.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trumparoo-caravan-to-the-capital-join-our-road-trip-to-dc-on-jan-6-2021-tickets-134214997671
https://thedonald.win/
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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