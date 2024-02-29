InfoWars - Mikki Willis - Boils Down Our Slide Into Tyranny In 5 minutes With G. Edward Griffin And Yuri Bezmenov - 2-28-2024

This short video was aired by Mikki Willis today, 2-28-2024, on The Alex Jones Show. I see a very powerful treatment and boil down of what we are facing and pray it will serve as a splash of water and slap in the face of the entranced sleeping among us... I think you will agree. ~Oldyoti
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.