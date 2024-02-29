Create New Account
InfoWars - Mikki Willis - Boils Down Our Slide Into Tyranny In 5 minutes With G. Edward Griffin And Yuri Bezmenov - 2-28-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
377 Subscribers
94 views
Published 19 hours ago

This short video was aired by Mikki Willis today, 2-28-2024, on The Alex Jones Show. I see a very powerful treatment and boil down of what we are facing and pray it will serve as a splash of water and slap in the face of the entranced sleeping among us... I think you will agree. ~Oldyoti

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsyuri bezmenovg edward griffinmikki willis

