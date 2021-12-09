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Maria Farmer, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell speaks about the belief that they are superior
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92 views • December 09, 2021
Maria Farmer, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell speaks about the belief that they are superior and chosen. Maria was "just a useless White girl, a little peasant" according to them.
This year, Santa can help us defeat ignorant conception of "chosenness", God Jul & Merry Christmas! (Watch till the end
This year, Santa can help us defeat ignorant conception of "chosenness", God Jul & Merry Christmas! (Watch till the end
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