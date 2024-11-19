BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deprogramming the Programming of this Reality/Out Creating the Programming of this Reality/
Saturn3Lightflyers
Saturn3Lightflyers
26 views • 5 months ago

Copyright 2019. Video by Janiece and Michael Boardway from 2019. www.saturn3lightflyers.com

Deprogramming and Become More Alive, Awake, and Aware, and Take Action as the Empowered Being You Truly Are! by Janiece L. Boardway, M.A.

In 2019, I wrote articles on the importance of deprogramming. Part 1 also gives specific exercises on how to deprogram, and Part 2 shares exercises Welcoming Home Your Memories. Both articles are below.

If you haven't started already, do you think it is time to ReAwaken and Be More of Who You Are? Part 1. Reclaiming and Embodying Our Memories on our Journey of Awareness, Expanded Consciousness and Evolution. Plus an Exercise to Help You Be More of Who You Are.

https://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/reclaiming-and-embodying-our-memories/

Part 2. Exercise for Welcoming Home Your Memories and Being More of Who You Are.

https://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/welcome-home/

Two articles on this subject from 2017 and 2018 are below

"What Happened: A Sincere Question from the Boardway Family" 

http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/blue/http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/what-happened-a-sincere-question-from-the-boardway-family/


"What's Up with All the Blue: Blue Beings, Blue Avatars, Project Bluebird."

http://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/blue/







adhdspiritualautismhealingdepressionconsciousnessprogrammingangelsawarenessaddpast livesbipolarspirit guidesstarseedstar childrenentitiesindigodeprogramangelic beingsnew children
