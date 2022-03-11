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UFO Abductee Calvin Parker Recounts Traumatizing Alien Experimentation Encounter
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1041 views • March 11, 2022
Three robotic looking alien beings kidnapped Calvin Parker and his friend Charles Hickson while fishing off a pier in Pascagoula, Mississippi back in October 1973. This strong professing Christian explained how these strange creatures with clamps for hands, took them against their will into a spacecraft hovering just above the ground. Calvin was given several shots to sedate him and then placed on a glass examination table where a foreign-looking female tried to reach up into his nasal cavity via his throat and finally stopped prodding after he started bleeding. After going to the police, Calvin’s story was leaked to the press, but he refused to talk about the terrifying ordeal for over forty-five years. Fifty witnesses saw the UFO and two people observed the men being dragged into the spacecraft.


TAKEAWAYS

Shocking details on Calvin’s UFO encounter and how it changed his life forever

Witness releases original police recording of Calvin and Charlie recounting their alien abduction

Fifty people including law enforcement and the coast guard reported seeing the same UFO

Calvin describes the aliens in detail and how they communicated telepathically


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Secret Police Recording of Calvin and Charlie in 1973: https://bit.ly/3McupYc
Pascagoula - New Evidence & New Witnesses book: https://amzn.to/35IzKWB
Pascagoula - The Closest Encounter: My Story book: https://amzn.to/35gKZpo
FOX10 News Coverage of Alien Abduction: https://bit.ly/3KkWvyF
Flying Disk Press Website: https://flyingdiskpress.blogspot.com/
Full Interview of the 1973 Alien Abduction: https://bit.ly/3poXR3q
Sun Herald’s The Untold Story of the 1973 Alien Abduction: https://binged.it/3pt3wFw

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Keywords
christjesusalienufospacecraftchristianchurchraptureencounterexperimentationwitnessesabducteecalvin parkertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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