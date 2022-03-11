UFO Abductee Calvin Parker Recounts Traumatizing Alien Experimentation Encounter

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TAKEAWAYS
Shocking details on Calvin’s UFO encounter and how it changed his life forever
Witness releases original police recording of Calvin and Charlie recounting their alien abduction
Fifty people including law enforcement and the coast guard reported seeing the same UFO
Calvin describes the aliens in detail and how they communicated telepathically
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Secret Police Recording of Calvin and Charlie in 1973: https://bit.ly/3McupYc
Pascagoula - New Evidence & New Witnesses book: https://amzn.to/35IzKWB
Pascagoula - The Closest Encounter: My Story book: https://amzn.to/35gKZpo
FOX10 News Coverage of Alien Abduction: https://bit.ly/3KkWvyF
Flying Disk Press Website: https://flyingdiskpress.blogspot.com/
Full Interview of the 1973 Alien Abduction: https://bit.ly/3poXR3q
Sun Herald’s The Untold Story of the 1973 Alien Abduction: https://binged.it/3pt3wFw
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