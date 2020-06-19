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06/19/20 Juneteenth: Trump, Aliens, KH Slavery, FB/H-1B’s #TrumpTulsaRally
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187 views • June 20, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/19: Today, as we celebrate the abolition of slavery by Republican President Lincoln, we pray for the Republic amidst the One World Gov’t cabal’s quisling Dem led attempt to divide, dismantle and defeat America. Meanwhile, the Dems push globalist VP Black running mates while calling Senator Tim Scott a “token” while he leads the Senate committee on police reform.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
More links for this video are being loaded now...
Millie Weaver exposes the Sunr_se Movement's Epstein style agenda to control Biden and other politicians with sex abuse allegations using minors!
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver/st...
https://nationalfile.com/stacey-abram...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-...
K Harris' ancestors in Jamaica were sl_ve owners:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
President Lincoln goes to Richmond, VA and says to people freed from slavery to kneel only before God and liberty is your birthright:
http://sonofthesouth.net/slavery/abra...
Current EU Director, Ursula Von der Leyen's ancestors were among the first sl_ve-owning families in S. Carolina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_...
https://www.yc.news/2020/05/19/biden-...
President Trump dodges but validates the Alien disclosure during Father's Day interview with Don, Jr:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administ...
Please watch Project V_ritas' explosive exposure of FB's plan to prioritize hiring of Chinese nationals with H-1B visas:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
Do you have insider intel you want to get out through PV?
[email protected] or call them at 914-653-3110.
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
Fullerton Informer on the fast coming forced V A X threat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNk7r...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
88.2K subscribers
6/19: Today, as we celebrate the abolition of slavery by Republican President Lincoln, we pray for the Republic amidst the One World Gov’t cabal’s quisling Dem led attempt to divide, dismantle and defeat America. Meanwhile, the Dems push globalist VP Black running mates while calling Senator Tim Scott a “token” while he leads the Senate committee on police reform.
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
More links for this video are being loaded now...
Millie Weaver exposes the Sunr_se Movement's Epstein style agenda to control Biden and other politicians with sex abuse allegations using minors!
https://twitter.com/Millie__Weaver/st...
https://nationalfile.com/stacey-abram...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-...
K Harris' ancestors in Jamaica were sl_ve owners:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
President Lincoln goes to Richmond, VA and says to people freed from slavery to kneel only before God and liberty is your birthright:
http://sonofthesouth.net/slavery/abra...
Current EU Director, Ursula Von der Leyen's ancestors were among the first sl_ve-owning families in S. Carolina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_...
https://www.yc.news/2020/05/19/biden-...
President Trump dodges but validates the Alien disclosure during Father's Day interview with Don, Jr:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administ...
Please watch Project V_ritas' explosive exposure of FB's plan to prioritize hiring of Chinese nationals with H-1B visas:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
Do you have insider intel you want to get out through PV?
[email protected] or call them at 914-653-3110.
Former BLM organizer, Chaziel Sunz, exposes DNC black operatives taking over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrQqP...
Fullerton Informer on the fast coming forced V A X threat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNk7r...
Hostis Humani Generis- Enemies Against All Humanity-Treason:
https://lonang.com/library/reference/...
HHG was meant to stop slaver pirates!
https://www.oxfordscholarship.com/vie...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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