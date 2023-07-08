911* ATTENTION ALL THOSE GROWING FOOD. TAKE SERIOUS NOTICE.

The mites are already proliferating here. Aphids, already out of control and worst of all, russet and broad mites(total crop killers normally). These aren't usually found in nature this time of year proliferating to this extent. Greenhouses and serious, unventilated areas of dense growing but, no, not yet... Not until the plants weaken in the fall. So get your pest control under preparations and use your "ounce of prevention". That's the ONLY strategy for success in my opinion. So this may also indicate much more mold and fungus as well so, get ready and stay on point. Hit meeeee! [email protected]