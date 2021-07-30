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Is Trump's Ireland 'White Horses' Spa a Throwback to Grandfather's 'Whitehorse' Opium Brotel? [29.07.2021]
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42 views • July 30, 2021
You can clearly see all the elements of Revelation 6:2 in the logo, as well as 666 repeated twice in the elements of the horse design. The White Horse of Revelation 6:2 (66th floor penthouse)
Revelation 6:2 -
'And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Revelation+6%3A2&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
WWOMANOFYESHUA 777 - 56 minutes ago (edited): 'You knew I was a snake, when you let me in.'
10" Let this be known to you and to all the people of Israel, that in the name of Yeshua The Messiah, the Nazarene, him whom you have crucified, whom God has raised from among the dead, behold, by him this man stands before you whole." 11"This is the stone which you builders have rejected, and he is The Head of the corner." 12"And there is no salvation in any other man, for there is no other name under Heaven given to the children of men by which it is necessary to receive life." Acts 4:10-12
3,087 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KR8Qm7RhZBQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzUNSTOPPABLE
Revelation 6:2 -
'And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.'
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Revelation+6%3A2&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
WWOMANOFYESHUA 777 - 56 minutes ago (edited): 'You knew I was a snake, when you let me in.'
10" Let this be known to you and to all the people of Israel, that in the name of Yeshua The Messiah, the Nazarene, him whom you have crucified, whom God has raised from among the dead, behold, by him this man stands before you whole." 11"This is the stone which you builders have rejected, and he is The Head of the corner." 12"And there is no salvation in any other man, for there is no other name under Heaven given to the children of men by which it is necessary to receive life." Acts 4:10-12
3,087 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/KR8Qm7RhZBQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzUNSTOPPABLE
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