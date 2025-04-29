23 The conscious and the unconscious thought

The unconscious and the thought. Since man always has had the habit of naming things, he named his memory his 'uncon scious thought,' and his conscious thought he called his 'objective mind.' He now came to the conclusion that he had two minds, one conscious and one unconscious, or sub-conscious. The conscious mind being the one that he used all o f the time in his self-conscious state and the sub-conscious mind being the storehouse o f all his conscious thoughts, as well as the seat o f his memory. It follows, that as conscious thought acts, unconscious thought must also oper ate. This conclusion led to the discovery that the sub-conscious mind is the builder of the body; not that it really made the body in the first place, for Instinctive Man did that; but that the sub-conscious mind keeps the body going and is always acting on the thoughts o f the conscious mind. After carefully watching this process, man discovered that he could consciously think and, by so doing, make such an impression on his unconscious thought that it would do what he directed. From these observations he deduced the law of suggestion to be one of action and reaction. Thus he found how habits are formed; that they are conscious ideas fallen into the inner thought and carried out to logical conclusions. Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition (page 23) The unconscious and the thought. Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.