9 Weeks Out from The Universe-I got a new suit!
160 views
Susan Hill
Published Yesterday |

Susan Hill is competing in The Universe Bodybuilding Competition in Teaneck , NJ June 30th 2023 in the Masters 60+ category. The winner takes home a pro card, the coveted title for any amateur. To get your free PDF of which foods interfere with fat loss click here http://www.susanhill.xyz/belly-fat-secrets-PDF 

dietingfat lossanti-agingbikinibody building

