Matt Taibbi Explains How Government Agencies Exchanged Data With Twitter to Control Free Speech
Published Yesterday
👀 Matt Taibbi Explains How Government Agencies Exchanged Data With Twitter to Control Free Speech

"We're learning a lot about the scraping of raw intelligence [from Twitter] and fire hosing it to all kinds of government agencies on the backend. So the government is harvesting all kinds of information from these companies and then turning around and spitting it back to companies like Twitter in the form of requests for bannings, shadowbans, deletions, or labels."

Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v208s6a-the-truth-about-twitter-files-with-matt-taibbi-044-stay-free-with-russell-b.html

@ChiefNerd

Keywords
censorshipelon muskshadowbanmatt taibbitwitter filesgovt agencies

