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Political Islam | Bill Warner And Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • October 22, 2020
Many religions have accepted the separation of church and state, but others like Islam, contain political elements in addition to religious teachings.
Dr. Bill Warner is the founder and director of the Center for the Study of Political Islam. He has produced a dozen books and the first self-study course on Political Islam. For more from Dr. Warner, please go to: https://www.politicalislam.com
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Dr. Bill Warner is the founder and director of the Center for the Study of Political Islam. He has produced a dozen books and the first self-study course on Political Islam. For more from Dr. Warner, please go to: https://www.politicalislam.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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